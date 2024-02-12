Tyrece Radford named SEC Player of the Week

Texas A&M has played perhaps their best two games of the season over the past week, and a big reason for that has been the play of Tyrece Radford. He was rewarded for his play by being named the SEC Player of the Week on Monday.

Boots averaged 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in wins at Missouri and against No. 6 Tennessee. He was efficient from the field as he hit 53.1 percent (17-of-32) of his shots and connected on 80.0 percent (12-of-15) of his shots from the charity stripe. In the win against Tennessee, Radford had 27 points on 9-of-17 (52.9 percent) shooting along with five rebounds and five assists.

After getting injured in December, Radford missed several games, and even once he returned to the lineup, did not look like his usual self. But that has changed in recent games, and his return to form alongside Wade Taylor’s continued excellence suddenly has the Aggies looking more like the team who began the season ranked in the top 10.

The Aggies hit the road this week as they take on Vanderbilt (6-17, 1-9) in Nashville at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13. The game will air on ESPNU.