Aggie Erik McCoy added to Pro Bowl roster

The NFL first released the Pro Bowl rosters nearly a month ago, but as is always the case, replacements are needed as injured players opt out as the game nears. As a result, former Texas A&M and current New Orleans Saints Center Erik McCoy has made the first Pro Bowl of his career!

Congrats to @Erik_McCoy_73 on making the Pro Bowl! ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/ARsHpsiVTv — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 31, 2024

McCoy’s addition gives the Aggies four Pro Bowl players, as he joins DL Justin Madubuike (BAL), DE Myles Garrett (CLE) and WR Mike Evans (TB).

This is McCoy’s 5th year in the NFL, all in New Orleans, after being drafted in the 2nd Round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s made 74 starts in his career thus far, starting every game for the Saints in three of his five seasons.

Congratulations Erik!