Aggie Erik McCoy added to Pro Bowl roster

Congratulations Erik!

By Robert Behrens
Chicago Bears v New Orleans Saints Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The NFL first released the Pro Bowl rosters nearly a month ago, but as is always the case, replacements are needed as injured players opt out as the game nears. As a result, former Texas A&M and current New Orleans Saints Center Erik McCoy has made the first Pro Bowl of his career!

McCoy’s addition gives the Aggies four Pro Bowl players, as he joins DL Justin Madubuike (BAL), DE Myles Garrett (CLE) and WR Mike Evans (TB).

This is McCoy’s 5th year in the NFL, all in New Orleans, after being drafted in the 2nd Round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s made 74 starts in his career thus far, starting every game for the Saints in three of his five seasons.

