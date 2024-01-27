Four-star DB Deyjhon Pettaway commits to Texas A&M

Mike Elko got his first 2025 commit on Friday in LB Kelvion Riggins, and he wasted no time in getting another as four-star Katy Paetow DB Deyjhon Pettaway commits to Texas A&M on Saturday night.

Pettaway is the younger brother of Texas A&M LB Daymion Sanford, and you have to think that family connection played a role in his recruitment. They’re also both from the same high school as Aggie DL David Hicks (who’s father is the head coach).

Rankings-wise, Pettaway comes in as the No. 138 recruit in the country, the No. 11 safety (though other services have him at cornerback) and the No. 24 player in Texas, according to the 247 Sports composite rankings.

The Aggies 2025 recruiting class now ranks No. 21 in the country, though this early in the cycle with most schools having only a handful of commits, those rankings will change significantly before it’s all said and done.

Deyjhon Pettaway Highlights