4-star LB Kelvion Riggins commits to Texas A&M

Texas A&M has had one 2025 commit on the boat for a while (OL Joshua Moses, if you didn’t remember), but on Friday, we saw the first commit since new head coach Mike Elko was hired in early December. That commit is four-star Forney LB Kelvion Riggins.

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Kelvion Riggins (2025) tells me he has Committed to Texas A&M!



The 6’0 210 LB from Forney, TX chose the Aggies over Georgia & Tennessee



“I just felt like Texas A&M was the fit for me, especially when Elko got the job.”https://t.co/Zk9FD4dePz pic.twitter.com/4fvhwESrqT — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 27, 2024

Riggins chose the Aggies over a lengthy offer list that includes Auburn, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and USC. It’s safe to say, this is a highly sought after recruit. He is currently ranked as the No. 228 recruit in the country, the No. 28 linebacker and the No. 26 recruit in Texas, according to the 247 Sports composite rankings.

Kelvion Riggins Highlights