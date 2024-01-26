Texas A&M football welcomes 32 spring enrollees

All Aggies fans hoped that we’d see a lot of change in the football program when Mike Elko was hired in December, but how much of that change may come solely by the names on the roster may have caught us off guard. Texas A&M is putting the finishing touches on their 2024 high school recruiting class, and has also added more than 20 players via the transfer portal. As such, this month they welcomes a total of 32 players who enrolled in classes and will participate in spring football.

This list includes 21 transfers and 11 high school players (who graduated early). Of those players, one transfer (Wesley Watson) and one high school player (Paxton Land) are preferred walk-ons (meaning they are guaranteed a roster spot but are not on athletic scholarship).

Only two of the Aggies’ transfer players (Georgia K Jared Zirkel and Vanderbilt S De’Rickey Wright) will wait until the summer to enroll. It appears both are looking to graduate from their current schools in May.

In addition, A&M will look to add signees DL Dealyn Evans, OL Isendre Ahfua, WR Ernest Campbell, TE Eric Karner and QB Mile O’Neill to the fold this summer. They also hope to hold onto the commitment of five-star athlete Terry Bussey, who will make his college choice official on signing day next month.

I said in an earlier article that Texas A&M’s spring football game could be one of the most interesting in recent memory. This massive roster addition is a perfect example of why.