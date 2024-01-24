Date set for Texas A&M spring football game

Texas A&M football should have a lot of “new” in 2024 under Head Coach Mike Elko, and fans found out on Wednesday when they’ll get their first official look at just how different this year’s team could be. The Maroon & White game, the Aggies annual spring football scrimmage, will be played on Saturday, April 20, at Kyle Field.

Save The Date



Maroon & White Game

April 20

️ Kyle Field #GigEm pic.twitter.com/rXfUNIqDJB — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) January 24, 2024

Normally the spring game is just an exhibition for football-starved sickos that ultimately underdelivers. Any positives can easily be spun as negatives for the other side of the ball, and coaches aren’t revealing a great deal of what they hope to trout out in the fall. That said, this year’s game for the Aggies maybe the exception to that rule.

Just having a new head coach and new coordinators on both sides of the ball would have been interesting enough, especially with fans clamoring to see what Collin Klein can do with the offensive weapons in College Station. But when you add in the 20+ players that A&M has added from the transfer portal, and the Maroon & White Game will (at least at times) be like watching a whole new team.

Football optimism has returned to Aggieland, and April 20 can’t come soon enough.