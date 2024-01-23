R.C. Slocum’s top 12 all-time fits

More than 20 years after serving as Texas A&M’s football coach, R.C. Slocum is now once again serving as the Aggies’ Interim Athletic Director following the departure of Ross Bjork to Ohio State. Given that, we thought this would be a good opportunity to revisit Coach Slocum’s accomplishments as football coach top 12 outfits.

12. Rain is no reason to be unfashionable

RC rocked the waterproof pants/jacket like few good (the clothing/hat also illustrates the mismatching maroons that were a hallmark of the Nike era).

11. The mock turtleneck needs to make a comeback

It’s one of his more subtle looks, but that doesn’t make it any less great. RC pulls off the mock turtleneck like few could, paired nicely with a matching maroon hat and pleated khakis.

10. I wanted this sweatshirt so badly

As a kid I did own this hat, but I wanted so badly to have the matching sweatshirt as well, pictured here. Of course that was pre-internet shopping, so just telling my parents that I wanted to the sweatshirt I saw during the A&M game days earlier was a pretty futile exercise.

9. Perfect hat/polo combo

The script Texas A&M hat? The white polo with an A&M helmet on the chest? It doesn’t get much better than this.

8. Classy af

Big time Jim Tressel vibes here (even though the sweater is not a vest). One of the more elevated looks we saw Coach Slocum rock on the sidelines.

7. Starter jacket chic

We really need to normalize coaches wearing starter jackets again.

6, Maroon pants ftw

Remember the hat and polo combo from No. 9? Well add in a light gray sweater and some pleated maroon pants and you get this beaut.

5. The ‘90s in one picture

Is this polo a bit over the top? Yes. Did I love it back then and still unironically love it now? Also yes.

4. Shirts with random polygons!

Remember when coaches polos actually had personality?

3. It’s cold outside but the heat from this fit keeps me warm

Normally I’d say that a Nike jacket and a cowboy hat is an ill-advised look. But Coach pulls it off immaculately here.

2. Are those acid-washed jeans???

Wearing a sleeveless shirt despite an obvious farmer’s tan is an alpha move.

1. Love you, coach.

Less than three years ago, Coach Slocum was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. But just 10 months later, he got to “ring the bell” to declare himself cancer-free. Among many epic fits, the one from this day will always be our favorite.