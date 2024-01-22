3-star OT Robert Bourdon flips from Duke to Texas A&M

Texas A&M added to their 2024 high school recruiting class on Monday as three-star Collierville, TN OT Robert Bourdon flipped his commitment from the Duke Blue Devils to the Aggies.

Bourdon committed to Duke back in June, but obviously Mike Elko and OL Coach Adam Cushing coming to College Station changed things. The Aggies offered Bourdon on Jan. 4, he visited campus this weekend, and it seems that was all he needed to see. He is ranked as the No. 558 player nationally, the No. 43 offensive tackle and the No. 12 player in his home state of Tennessee. He stands at an imposing 6’7” and 305 pounds and also plays lacrosse.

With this commitment of Bourdon, the Aggies now have four new Maroon Goons in the 2024 class, as Bourdon joins Ashton Funke, Isendre Ahfua and Blake Ivy. The class as a whole has 16 commits and is now ranked No. 19 in the country (leapfropping Ole Miss and South Carolina).