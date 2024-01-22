RC Slocum named Texas A&M’s Interim AD

Following the departure of Athletic Director Ross Bjork to Ohio State, the Aggies will likely wait until the summer to hire someone new in a full-time role. But in the meantime, former Texas A&M head coach and longtime Aggie ambassador R.C. Slocum will serve as the Interim AD beginning Thursday, Feb. 1.

Slocum also served as the Interim AD when Scott Woodward departed for his alma mater LSU in 2019. He coached the A&M football program for 14 seasons from 1989-2002, never having a losing season and becoming the winningest coach in the university’s history. He won four conference championships including the 1998 Big 12 crown. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a coach in 2012. He is a member of the College Football Playoff selection committee. He’s also a member of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans.