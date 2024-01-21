HIGHLIGHTS: Texas A&M 73, LSU 69

Texas A&M bounced back from the Arkansas loss with a 73-69 road win against LSU. They were paced by 19 points from Wade Taylor, all of which came in the second half, with Tyrece Radford (15), Jace Carter (13) and Andersson Garcia (10) also scoring in double figures.

As has been the case most of this year, the Aggies also held a decided rebound advantage, 48-34 overall and an astounding 21-6 on the offensive boards. Garcia by himself matched LSU’s offensive rebound total.

The Ags move to 2-3 in SEC play, and now begin a three-game home slate by facing the Missouri Tigers at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23. The game will air on SEC Network. Mizzou is 8-10 overall and has started 0-5 in SEC play.

Buzz Williams