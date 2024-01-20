REPORT: Familiar face returns to Texas A&M as Safeties Coach

We thought a couple of weeks ago that Texas A&M’s 2024 coaching staff was complete, but when Wesley McGriff opted to instead return to Auburn, the Aggies had a safeties coach position to fill. According to TexAgs’ Billy Liucci, that position was apparently filled this weekend, as Kansas Defensive Backs/Defensive Pass Game Coordinator (and former A&M player) Jordan Peterson will return home to Aggieland.

BREAKING: Texas A&M's @CoachMikeElko to tab former Aggie DB and Kansas Co-DC Jordan Peterson as safeties coach. Peterson was the Big 12's No. 1-ranked recruiter this cycle and helped KU produce two All-Conference DBs last fall. — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) January 20, 2024

After playing at A&M from 2006-2009, Peterson was a graduate assistant for the Aggies in 2010 before position coach stints at Fresno State (2012-16), New Mexico (2017-2019) and Kansas (2020-2023).

From a recruiting perspective, he is ranked as the No. 45 recruiter nationally in 2024 according to 247 Sports, but as Billy mentions, that’s actually the No. 1 recruit in the new Big 12. You have to imagine the type of recruit he goes after changes moving from Lawrence to College Station (and the Big 12 to the SEC).

Peterson is the second former A&M player to join Mike Elko’s new staff, with Tony Jerod-Eddie serving as DL Coach. In fact, the two actually played on the same defense together in 200-2009.

Welcome home, Jordan!