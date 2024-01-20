 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Aggies in the NFL Playoffs: Divisional Round

Every game this weekend will feature an Aggie on the roster

By Robert Behrens
New Orleans Saints v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The NFL Playoffs continue this weekend with the Divisional Round, and there is no shortage of Aggies on these rosters. In fact, there will be a Texas A&M player or coach in each of the four games played between this weekend.

So if your team is already out of the running (looking at you, Dallas Cowboys fans) and you need to know who to root for, just count the Aggies.

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans (10-7) at Baltimore Ravens (13-4)

3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20 (ESPN, ABC)

  • DL Justin Madubuike (BAL)
  • OL Kenyon Green (HOU)*
  • QB Coach Jerrod Johnson (HOU)
San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers (9-8) at San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

7:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20 (FOX)

  • LB Coach Johnny Holland (SF)
  • Offensive Passing Game Specialist Klint Kubiak (SF)
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Detroit Lions Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8) at Detroit Lions (12-5)

2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21 (NBC)

  • WR Mike Evans (TB)*
  • WR Josh Reynolds (DET)
  • Head Coach Dan Campbell (DET)
  • Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn (DET)
  • Special Asst. to the GM Don Muhlbach (DET)
  • Defensive Quality Control DeAndre Thompson (DET)
Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs (11-6) at Buffalo Bills (11-6)

Noon Sunday, Jan. 14 (CBS)

  • LB Von Miller (BUF)
  • LB Tyrel Dodson (BUF)
  • OL Germaine Ifedi (BUF)**

*Injured Reserve
**Practice Squad

