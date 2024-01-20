Aggies in the NFL Playoffs: Divisional Round

The NFL Playoffs continue this weekend with the Divisional Round, and there is no shortage of Aggies on these rosters. In fact, there will be a Texas A&M player or coach in each of the four games played between this weekend.

So if your team is already out of the running (looking at you, Dallas Cowboys fans) and you need to know who to root for, just count the Aggies.

3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20 (ESPN, ABC)

DL Justin Madubuike (BAL)

OL Kenyon Green (HOU)*

QB Coach Jerrod Johnson (HOU)

7:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20 (FOX)

LB Coach Johnny Holland (SF)

Offensive Passing Game Specialist Klint Kubiak (SF)

2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21 (NBC)

WR Mike Evans (TB)*

WR Josh Reynolds (DET)

Head Coach Dan Campbell (DET)

Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn (DET)

Special Asst. to the GM Don Muhlbach (DET)

Defensive Quality Control DeAndre Thompson (DET)

Noon Sunday, Jan. 14 (CBS)

LB Von Miller (BUF)

LB Tyrel Dodson (BUF)

OL Germaine Ifedi (BUF)**

*Injured Reserve

**Practice Squad