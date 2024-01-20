Aggies in the NFL Playoffs: Divisional Round

The NFL Playoffs continue this weekend with the Divisional Round, and there is no shortage of Aggies on these rosters. In fact, there will be a Texas A&M player or coach in each of the four games played between this weekend.
So if your team is already out of the running (looking at you, Dallas Cowboys fans) and you need to know who to root for, just count the Aggies.
Houston Texans (10-7) at Baltimore Ravens (13-4)
3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20 (ESPN, ABC)
- DL Justin Madubuike (BAL)
- OL Kenyon Green (HOU)*
- QB Coach Jerrod Johnson (HOU)
Green Bay Packers (9-8) at San Francisco 49ers (12-5)
7:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20 (FOX)
- LB Coach Johnny Holland (SF)
- Offensive Passing Game Specialist Klint Kubiak (SF)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8) at Detroit Lions (12-5)
2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21 (NBC)
- WR Mike Evans (TB)*
- WR Josh Reynolds (DET)
- Head Coach Dan Campbell (DET)
- Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn (DET)
- Special Asst. to the GM Don Muhlbach (DET)
- Defensive Quality Control DeAndre Thompson (DET)
Kansas City Chiefs (11-6) at Buffalo Bills (11-6)
Noon Sunday, Jan. 14 (CBS)
- LB Von Miller (BUF)
- LB Tyrel Dodson (BUF)
- OL Germaine Ifedi (BUF)**
*Injured Reserve
**Practice Squad
