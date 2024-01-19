Texas A&M baseball unveils throwback maroon jersey, hat

We’re counting down the days until college baseball season, and on Friday, Texas A&M showed off their newest alternate uniform for 2023. The maroon button-down jersey features a while script “Aggies” with a block T on the sleeve, that matches the block T on the hat.

How we feeling about the new ?#GigEm pic.twitter.com/2wBZeYshwV — Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) January 19, 2024

While maroon jerseys have been a mainstay of A&M’s baseball uniforms for a while, recent versions had either a vertically arched “TEXAS A&M,” script “Texas A&M” or simply the A&M logo on the left chest. As noted by @AggieUnis on X, this new jersey/hat combination is actually a throwback to a look the Aggies wore in the 70s/80s (though that was a pullover jersey).

Turns out that the new maroon top is essentially a throwback to the late 70s/early 80s (minus the pullovers and elastic waistband ) pic.twitter.com/Rmi7MUZ44f — Aggie Baseball Uniform Tracker (@AggieUnis) January 19, 2024

In addition to this maroon alternate, here’s a look at the rest of A&M’s uniform set for the 2024 season. Outside of the new maroon jersey and the return of the red, white and blue set, the rest of the uniforms appear unchanged from 2023 to 2024.

Thanks to Trouble on TexAgs, we have a look a couple of the new uniforms! New maroon top and a return of the RWB pic.twitter.com/2IrIB1wNJ6 — Aggie Baseball Uniform Tracker (@AggieUnis) January 19, 2024

The Aggies are ranked No. 8 in the D1 Baseball Preseason Top 25, and begin their season on Friday, Feb. 16, with a weekend series against McNeese.