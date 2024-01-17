Aggie Baseball tabbed as D1Baseball Preseason Top 10

D1Baseball released their 2024 Preseason Top 25 on Tuesday, in which the D1B staff have Texas A&M as the No. 8 team in the country. This marks the second time in three seasons with Jim Schlossnagle at the helm that the Aggies find themselves rated among the nation’s elite teams to start the year.

Here’s how the rest of the Top 25 shook out:

The @d1baseball 2024 preseason rankings are here



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/1wxg3HqXrR — Stephen Schoch (@bigdonkey47) January 16, 2024

That’s eight (8) SEC teams (nine if you count a certain someone (which we’re not!!)) overall, with six (6) of the top nine (9) (nice) from the nation’s premier college baseball conference. Know what else is fun? A&M has seven (7) of these teams on the schedule this year. Fun! Idk why I’m at all surprised.

Entering the 2023 season, the excitement over at The Corner™©® was near an all-time high. The Aggies were fresh off the program’s first ever final-four finish at the Men’s College World Series in Jim Schlossnagle’s first season, they returned a most of the key contributors from the magical run in 2022, and the preseason polls ranked the Ags accordingly. Unfortunately, A&M fell short of their Omaha aspirations, thanks to some severely inconsistent pitching and an offense that took just too long to kick into gear.

The offseason saw the arrival of brand spankin’ new pitching coach and noted Zone Dominator, Max Weiner, as well as the addition of plenty of new faces on the team. Schloss and recruiting wizard Nolan Cain brought in the No. 4 transfer class and the No. 4 freshman class in the country (D1Baseball love fest over here, sheesh), including the No. 1-rated impact transfer in standout two-way phenom Braden Montgomery from Stanford.

The last time Aggie Baseball came close to living up to the preseason hype was in 2016. A magical season, in which the Ags claimed their first SEC Tournament Championship, only to fall short of the MCWS (way to go, Schloss! smh). Can the Aggies finally meet their lofty expectations? I don’t know, but I’m ready to be hurt again!

Be on the lookout for our 2024 season preview in the next few weeks. And as always, see you at Olsen!