Alabama transfer CB Dezz Ricks commits to Texas A&M

Texas A&M has been no stranger to the transfer portal this cycle, with more than 21 commits already, but the most recent commit has the chance to be one of the most impactful. After entering the transfer portal on Saturday, Alabama cornerback and former five-star recruit Dezz Ricks announced that he has committed to the Aggies.

Ricks was a member of Alabama’s 2023 signing class, and was rated as the No. 25 player in the country, the No. 2 cornerback and the No. 6 player in his home state of Florida, according to the 247 Sports composite rankings. One year later, he is rated as the No. 16 overall transfer player and the No. 3 corner. But the And perhaps the best news of all for the Aggies: After only playing in two games this past season, Ricks still has all four years of eligibility remaining.

In addition to being highly rated, Ricks also comes at a position of need for the Aggies. The secondary was the unquestioned weak spot for the A&M defense in 2023, made even weaker by the departures of Tyreek Chappell and Deuce Harmon to the transfer portal. But new head coach Mike Elko has hit the portal hard to address that need, adding Ricks, USF’s BJ Mayes, Florida’s Jaydon Hill, Cal Poly’s Donovan Saunders and Kansas State’s Will Lee to give the Aggies both high end talent and experienced depth heading into 2024.

The Aggies now have 21 transfer commits overall, including two in the top 20 (Ricks and Nic Scourton) and seven in the top 150. The class is currently ranked No. 2 nationally.