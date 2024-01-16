Texas A&M AD Ross Bjork hired by Ohio State

It appears that Texas A&M will be in the new market for an athletic director, as Ross Bjork has been announced as the next AD at Ohio State.

We're welcoming a new athletics director this summer! Ross Bjork will begin his tenure at @OhioStAthletics on July 1. We're looking forward to all he will accomplish as part of Buckeye Nation! ⭕️ https://t.co/HeMk2xpOr8 — Ohio State (@OhioState) January 16, 2024

Bjork first came to Aggieland in May 2019 after previously serving as athletic director at Ole Miss. The high point of his tenure was undoubtedly the hiring of Jim Schlossnagle as the Aggie baseball coach, who led A&M to the College World Series and a top five finish in his first year. Another similarly successful hire is Gerrod Chadwell, who has led women’s golf to two straight Final Fours. A couple other recent hires also look promising in softball, women’s basketball and volleyball. But from a high level view, it certainly appears that the athletic department as a whole has taken a step back on the field under Bjork’s leadership.

Director’s Cup finish in 4 years prior to Bjork:

2019: 15th

2018: 10th

2017: 12th

2016: 12th

Director’s Cup finish in 4 years with Bjork:

2021: 19th

2022: 25th

2023: 24th

2024: Currently 43rd

But fair or not, the fate of most athletic directors is decided by the success or failure of the football program, and the Aggies underachieved significantly in Bjork’s time in College Station. Granted, he didn’t hire Jimbo Fisher, but the notorious extension Fisher received in 2021 did occur on Bjork’s watch. That, combined with the instability illustrated by the Aggies backtracking of the Mark Stoops hire to replace Jimbo, eroded a lot of trust in Bjork among A&M fans.

Now, the Aggies will look to hire a new athletic director, but it’s unclear if that will happen quickly or if they will wait until the end of the spring semester.