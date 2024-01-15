Texas A&M DT Shemar Turner returning for senior season

This time of year is flooded with transfer portal movement, but perhaps Texas A&M’s biggest addition for 2024 may have just come from its own roster. As first reported by 247 Sports’ Carter Karels, Aggie DT Shemar Turner is returning to Aggieland for his senior season rather than enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

Turner is a former five-star recruit from DeSoto, TX, a*d was the headliner of A&M’s 2021 recruiting class. His stats, both in terms of snaps and production, have increased in each of his three seasons, totaling 33 tackles (10.5 of where were tackles for loss), six sacks and two forced fumbles in 2023.

Safety to say, Turner’s return is a huge shot in the arm for the Aggie defense in Mike Elko’s first year as head coach. Despite the losses of Walter Nolen and Isaiah Raikes to the transfer portal, the Aggies will still look to be extremely stout up the middle of the defensive line, with Turner playing alongside fellow five-star recruits David Hicks and Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, as well as veteran Albert Regis and Wisconsin transfer Rodas Johnson.