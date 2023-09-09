A&M loses to Miami 48-33

First off prayers up to Kam Kinchens. My thoughts are with him and his family as they navigate what’s next. Makes me sick to my stomach. Genuinely hope he’s ok.

Kudos to Miami on a significant turnaround and to have the mental toughness to basically spot us 10 and then roar back.

I’m gonna glance at the box score but this write-up is gonna just be vibes man. As a reminder football cant hurt us unless we let it. I have to continue to remind myself of that as football hurts me yet again.

In a game that A&M was favored by 3 points to win, the Aggies came out and gave up 450 yards (374 passing!), and 48 points to Miami. Maybe this is me coping but I do believe that Miami is good, but I don't think they are “give up 48 points to them” good.

And hey maybe it’s encouraging that we put up 33 points! 10 of them came from special teams gaffes from Miami...but points are points I guess. If you told me that we’d score 30+ I would have almost guaranteed a win. But alas!

I don't want to write a ton about this because it just sucks so let’s do one good thing one bad thing

Good Thing

Weigman is good. 58% passing for 336 with 2 TDs and 2 INT and 29 yards rushing is really solid. I am frustrated with a lot of things but I’m not frustrated with Conner playing in what amounts to his like 5th start. He got the absolute shit beat out of him today, and needed to do a better job of identifying the corner blitz but he had a good enough day. It seems like we couldn't run the ball effectively and the RB by committee stuff is not really working. But Conner did what he could. He made plays.

Evan is also incredibly good, even though he had a couple of drops/missed first downs but none of that matters man because he’s just so dang good. He more than made up for any mistakes by being the best player on the field. 11 catches for 142. What more can you ask of him.

Bad Thing

I don’t know what we do with DJ Durkin. There is no reason whatsoever for this defense to have given up that many yards and that many big plays to Miami and that many points. 48 points man. Regardless of how good Miami is. Our incredibly talented DL cant get pressure without some sort of unworldly athletic feat (which is possible given how talented they are!), and the back half of the defense is struggling mightily. We can't handle misdirection well...I just don't know what we do with DJ Durkin. This wasn't one bad game...this was a bad game resulting from poor planning. I am really disappointed with Durkin.

Overall

There’s more I could say here but man I just don't feel like it. Ultimately it’s on Jimbo. It’s on his contract, it’s on this admin blah blah blah. Whatever.

The season isn't over, and there’s still plenty of ball to play. The opportunity was here to come out and make a statement in this game and I suppose that might be just what we did just not in the way we hoped to.

Regroup, refocus, and figure something out. Just fix it.

BTHO ulm