 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GAMEDAY THREAD: Texas A&M at Miami

This team’s ceiling starts being defined today.

By Robert Behrens
/ new
Drew Selensky

Use the comments section below for your stream of consciousness thoughts as the Aggies look to make their first statement win of the 2023 season.

More From Good Bull Hunting

cuppycup, thacktor, and Chuck in a spooky podcast

Loading comments...