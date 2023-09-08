The Link Farm is BACK for Fall 2023! This is your update on all things Texas A&M (that we didn’t already talk about in another article). And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

Aggie Soccer rebounds. After falling to TCU 1-0 on Sunday, the Aggies managed to get back in the win column last night with an 8-0 victory over Grambling State. Texas A&M scored six first-half goals en route to victory. Next up is a road test against the Rice Owls.

Aggie Volleyball remains undefeated. Texas A&M Volleyball finished the Falcon Invitational Undefeated and continued their winning ways against Utah State last night. Next up? A home matchup with UNI.

SEC Men’s Basketball schedule released. With the SEC’s conference schedule announced yesterday, Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team has their full schedule available. Conference play for the Aggies begins against LSU on January 6th.

Women's Golf set For Annika Intercollegiate. Coming off of their 3rd place finish at the Carmel Cup, the Aggies will be in action starting Monday, September 11th at the Annika Intercollegiate. The tournament will take place at the Royal Club in Lake Elmo, Minnesota.

BTHOmiami