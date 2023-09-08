 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

HOW TO WATCH: Texas A&M at Miami game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

#BTHOmiami

By Robert Behrens
/ new
Capital One Orange Bowl - Texas A&amp;M v North Carolina Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) at Miami Hurricanes (1-0)

  • When: 2;30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9
  • Where: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, FL)
  • Line*: Texas A&M by 3.5; Over/under 51 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
  • TV: ESPN (Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George)
  • Streaming: Available via ESPN and on the ESPN app (cable or streaming login credentials required)
  • Radio: Texas A&M Sports Network; SiriusXM 192
  • Live Audio: The Varsity Network
  • Live Stats: Click Here

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

More From Good Bull Hunting

cuppycup, thacktor, and Chuck in a spooky podcast

Loading comments...