Cane fans recommend top activities to do in Miami instead of going to their game vs. Texas A&M

No. 23 Texas A&M travels to south Florida this weekend for a game against the Miami Hurricanes that’s about as pivotal as a Week 2 game could be. With both teams coming off of 5-7 season, each is trying to rebound and prove that they’re the team who has turned the corner in 2023.

You’d think that would translate into this being a hot ticket with a near capacity crowd. After all, “The U” is one of the most fabled programs in college football. But, with a shocking inventory of tickets still available for purchase for Saturday’s game, apparently it will be far from full. In fact, in an effort to get Hurricane fans through the door, Miami is now offering fans a buy-one-get-one opportunity where purchasing a ticket to the Texas A&M game will get you a free ticket to their game against Georgia Tech in October.

I pointed out the seeming disparity in fan support between Miami and A&M (Aggie fans sold out the matchup between the two teams at Kyle Field a year ago). The post made it’s way into the hands of Miami fans, and you’d assume that would lead them to fervently defend their program. Instead, many simply told me all of the other things they’d rather be doing than watching Hurricane football.

Yeah no shit. We have stuff to do on the weekends — CanesParrotHead (@CanesHead) September 7, 2023

Umm there’s a few more things to do in Miami than CS. Not bragging material. — thedeuce (@jeff2e) September 6, 2023

So since Miami is such an amazing place, to the point that supporting your football team is such a low priority, we thought we’d help spread the good word by sharing the top things to do there, other than go to Hard Rock Stadium.

Get on a boat

If your friend with a boat in Miami is taking the boat out, you skip the Canes game. — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) September 6, 2023

Hit the beach

See people who not from Miami who never been to Miami think it’s more to do other then go to a u game people be at bayside watching the game drinking having fun on south beach drinking having fun other then just sitting in a seat or in the club watching the game — xxCOATEZxx (@KingTez146) September 6, 2023

Go to the bars/clubs

This shit get so old. As if college station should be compared to the million things people do in the city of Miami, beach, clubs, bars, restaurants, shows, other events. Hmmmm go to A&M game today or go hang out in this field? Stupid comparison. https://t.co/lwQEYR4nrJ pic.twitter.com/CC24NtQEzr — TheNewEnglandCane (@TitleWitnesser8) September 6, 2023

Try the seafood

Can go watch it on the water in your boat… can watch it on the beach… can watch at a seafood bar… — BlackGoldNole (@BlackGoldNole) September 6, 2023

Avoid traffic (which obviously no other game has)

One thing you're not considering-- traffic. It's terrible all the time, worse when there's a game. Often not worth taking hours in traffic to go a stadium 10 miles away. A lot of schools don't have this problem. — cfblog.org (@_JoeManzo) September 6, 2023

Retire

Bruh let’s not compare the two cities lol, one is a college town the other is a place people move to and retire at along with all the different things there are to do. — Jando (@ajsaenz1) September 6, 2023

And my personal favorite, wait until the team is good

Miami sports fans are smart with their entertainment dollar. If the team is good, they buy tickets, if the team is bad there are much better ways to spend your money and your weekend. Why would you want to go see Texas A&M after they lose to App? That's bad $/time management. https://t.co/cE584WGGQz — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) September 6, 2023

Support a bad product if you want, it is your right. No one is trying to catch heatstroke for a mediocre product on the field https://t.co/TcUM6tOL4J — TUA MAMA (@Headuarrrd) September 6, 2023

I think it’s safe to say, we are not the same. BTHO miami.