Texas A&M football season is back, and so is our weekly graphical preview, Useless Breakdown. In case the name didn’t give it away, this will not be the place to come to for in-depth analysis and Xs and Os. But if you enjoy extraneous information, a couple irrelevant stats and a slew of inside jokes all photoshopped onto a fake bulletin board, then this is the preview for you. BTHO miami!