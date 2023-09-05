Aggies stand pat in AP Top 25

Texas A&M won big over New Mexico on Saturday, but it was not enough to have any movement in the AP Top 25, as the Aggies stayed exactly where they were last week at No. 23.

POLL ALERT: Colorado, Duke jump into AP Top 25 after huge upsets, Florida State up to No. 4, Tennessee and Notre Dame into the top 10; Georgia, Michigan still 1-2.



A&M was leapfrogged in the rankings by both Duke (who defeated Clemson) and Colorado (who defeated TCU). Colorado has a chance to notch another Power 5 win with Nebraska, but with Duke playing Lafayette, A&M has the potential to move up next week even if everyone else wins.

Rankings are fun, but at this point of the season, are meaningless. The only thing the team can do is keep winning. Do that, and rankings take care of themselves.