Aggies stand pat in AP Top 25

Not a lot of movement overall

By Robert Behrens
/ new
NCAA Football: New Mexico at Texas A&amp;M Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M won big over New Mexico on Saturday, but it was not enough to have any movement in the AP Top 25, as the Aggies stayed exactly where they were last week at No. 23.

A&M was leapfrogged in the rankings by both Duke (who defeated Clemson) and Colorado (who defeated TCU). Colorado has a chance to notch another Power 5 win with Nebraska, but with Duke playing Lafayette, A&M has the potential to move up next week even if everyone else wins.

Rankings are fun, but at this point of the season, are meaningless. The only thing the team can do is keep winning. Do that, and rankings take care of themselves.

