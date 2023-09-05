 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texas A&M comes in at No. 23 in latest Coaches Poll

Just keep winning

By Robert Behrens
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 02 New Mexico at Texas A&amp;M Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Texas A&M’s 52-10 win over New Mexico generated a lot of optimism among Aggie fans, and for good reason. But ultimately it did not move the needle when it comes to national rankings, as A&M rose jsut two spots up to No. 23 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll.

In a week where the vast majority of ranked teams were playing Group of 5 cupcakes, it’s difficult to make big jumps unless you beat somebody worthwhile. New Mexico is not that. Luckily for the Aggies, they get their first opportunity for a resume-building win in just a few days, as they travel to Florida to take on the Miami Hurricanes. Win that game, and I think you see A&M jump into the top 20, and the hype train really begins.

Lose, and none of the rankings talk matters. So let’s just win.

More From Good Bull Hunting

cuppycup, thacktor, and Chuck in a spooky podcast

Loading comments...