Texas A&M comes in at No. 23 in latest Coaches Poll

Texas A&M’s 52-10 win over New Mexico generated a lot of optimism among Aggie fans, and for good reason. But ultimately it did not move the needle when it comes to national rankings, as A&M rose jsut two spots up to No. 23 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll.

Georgia remains No. 1 in college football, Florida State surges in new US LBM Coaches Poll



In a week where the vast majority of ranked teams were playing Group of 5 cupcakes, it’s difficult to make big jumps unless you beat somebody worthwhile. New Mexico is not that. Luckily for the Aggies, they get their first opportunity for a resume-building win in just a few days, as they travel to Florida to take on the Miami Hurricanes. Win that game, and I think you see A&M jump into the top 20, and the hype train really begins.

Lose, and none of the rankings talk matters. So let’s just win.