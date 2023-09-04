SEC Shorts perfectly encapsulates our Week 1 overreactions

It wouldn’t be college football season without SEC Shorts, and the comedy group is back at it again this year. In this weeks video, they take aim at fans’ proclivity to overrate their teams prowess following a Week 1 win. I wish their portrayal of us as Aggie fans wasn’t so accurate so much of the time.

If you enjoy their online content, the group will be in College Station for a live show ahead of the Auburn game at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept 22, in Rudder Auditorium on the A&M campus. There will be all-original Aggie stage sketches, audience games, prize give aways and tickets are only $12 (#branding). The event is presented by The George & Barbara Bush Foundation, George Bush Presidential Library & Museum, and 12th Man Foundation.