First Glance: Miami Hurricanes

What You Need to Know:
- The No. 23 Aggies are 1-0 after a 52-10 win over New Mexico, while Miami is 1-0 after a 38-3 win over Miami (OH).
- Miami is in year two of the Mario Cristobal era, but still breaking in new coordinators on both sides of the ball.
- Both teams are looking to re-establish their program’s standing after going 5-7 in 2022.
- The Hurricanes have a costumed Ibis mascot named Sebastian, which I’d criticize as nonsensical if the Aggies’ live mascot wasn’t a Collie named Reveille.
Betting Lines:
- The Aggies opened as a 5-point favorite.
Historical Notes:
- A&M and Miami have met four times, with the series tied 2-2. The Aggies’ won the matchup in College Station a year ago 17-9.
- Famous Miami alumni include Rick Barry, Wayne Brady, Ray Liotta, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kimbo Slice, Gloria Estefan, Bruce Hornsby and Jon Secada.
- After notching 14 10-win seasons, 12 conference titles and 5 national titles from 1983 to 2003, the Hurricanes have only one 10-win season and no conference titles since joining the ACC 18 years ago.
What To Watch For:
- Stopping the run: The Aggies run defense looked a lot less porous against Week 1 (holding someone below 100 rushing yards for the first time since 2021), but that will be put to the test this week. Miami rushed for 250 yards and 6.9 (nice) yards per carry last week.
- Who is for real?: Both teams won in week 1, but both were expected to. While this is ultimately just a non-conference game, the results of this team could send the emotions of the respective fanbases spiraling in opposite directions. A win feels like you’ve righted the ship, a loss feels like 2022 all over again.
- Kyle Field South (Beach): Miami is not known for their strong fan support at games, and the Aggies usually travel well. Don’t be surprised to see a large maroon contingent in the stands at Hard Rock Stadium this Saturday.
Media Blitz:
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens. FL)
- Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9
- TV: ABC
- Read the latest on the Hurricanes on their SB Nation team site, State of the U
Weather:
- Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High around 90F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
