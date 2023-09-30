Salient Stats: Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

Much like last week, Texas A&M wasn’t perfect on Saturday vs. Arkansas. But also like last Saturday, it really didn’t matter, as they cruised to a comfortable 34-22 win over Arkansas at AT&T Stadium. Let’s take a look at the numbers that defined this game.

1.1: Yards per carry for Arkansas. On a day that was dominant for the defense as a whole, the defensive line really made a statement for the second consecutive week. 1.1 YPC is not a stat you’re supposed to get against another SEC team. This unit seems to be living up to the billing of their lofty respective recruiting rankings.

Yards per carry for Arkansas. On a day that was dominant for the defense as a whole, the defensive line really made a statement for the second consecutive week. 1.1 YPC is not a stat you’re supposed to get against another SEC team. This unit seems to be living up to the billing of their lofty respective recruiting rankings. 2: Third down conversions given up after the opening drive. Things didn’t start promisingly for the defense, allowing the Razorbacks to convert 3 of 4 third downs on an opening drive that ended in a field goal. But the unit clamped down from then on out, and the Hogs converted only 2 of 11 third down tries the rest of the way.

Third down conversions given up after the opening drive. Things didn’t start promisingly for the defense, allowing the Razorbacks to convert 3 of 4 third downs on an opening drive that ended in a field goal. But the unit clamped down from then on out, and the Hogs converted only 2 of 11 third down tries the rest of the way. 7: Sacks for A&M FOR THE SECOND CONSECUTIVE WEEK. While the run-stuffing continued for the defensive front, they also yet again got after the passer, and getting K.J. Jefferson on the turf for a loss seven times is no easy feat.

Sacks for A&M FOR THE SECOND CONSECUTIVE WEEK. While the run-stuffing continued for the defensive front, they also yet again got after the passer, and getting K.J. Jefferson on the turf for a loss seven times is no easy feat. 11: Wins in 12 games against Arkansas since joining the SEC. It was nice for this game to be (relatively) drama free down the stretch as well.

Wins in 12 games against Arkansas since joining the SEC. It was nice for this game to be (relatively) drama free down the stretch as well. 107: Rushing yards for Leveon Moss on 17 carries. This comes just one week after he ran 15 times for 97 yards and a TD. Early in the season we saw a relatively even split of workload between Moss, Amari Daniels and freshman Rueben Owens, but Moss may be staking claim as the primary ball carrier in this offense.

Rushing yards for Leveon Moss on 17 carries. This comes just one week after he ran 15 times for 97 yards and a TD. Early in the season we saw a relatively even split of workload between Moss, Amari Daniels and freshman Rueben Owens, but Moss may be staking claim as the primary ball carrier in this offense. 202: All-purpose yards for Ainias Smith. This was the game last season in which we saw Ainias go down with a season-ending injury, so it was nice to see him have a huge day. It began with four catches for 71 yards, but the real exclamation of his day came in the return game, tallying 131 return yards on three punts. Of course the majority of that came on an 82-yard punt return for a touchdown, which put the game out of reach for good in the fourth quarter.

All-purpose yards for Ainias Smith. This was the game last season in which we saw Ainias go down with a season-ending injury, so it was nice to see him have a huge day. It began with four catches for 71 yards, but the real exclamation of his day came in the return game, tallying 131 return yards on three punts. Of course the majority of that came on an 82-yard punt return for a touchdown, which put the game out of reach for good in the fourth quarter. 414: Total yards for the Aggie offense. Most notably, they have surpassed 400 yards of offense in all five games so far this season after doing so only four times all of last season.

Another great week of Aggie football, now lets BEAT THE HELL OUTTA bama!