Texas A&M opens as slight favorite over Miami

Texas A&M cruised to an easy 52-10 win in Week 1 over the New Mexico Lobos, but should face a much tougher test in Week 2 as they travel to Miami Gardens to take on the Miami Hurricanes. The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, and will be televised on ABC.

Even on the road, the Aggies are the favorite in this game, favored* by 5 points on DraftKings Sportsbook. Win this one, and the Ags will almost assuredly be 3-0 entering SEC play against Auburn in a couple weeks. Lose, and flashbacks to 2022 will flood all of our brains. That may not be fair or an accurate representation of this team, but this early in the year, every game feels like life or death.

Let’s hope for life this Saturday.

