The Link Farm: 9.29.23

Welcome to The Link Farm. This is your update on all things Texas A&M (that we didn’t already talk about in another article). And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

Aggie Volleyball notches huge road win. Texas A&M went into hostile territory in Gainesville and came away with a 3-2 win over the No. 4 Gators. The Aggies will hope to build on that momentum at home against Missouri this Sunday.

Texas A&M went into hostile territory in Gainesville and came away with a 3-2 win over the No. 4 Gators. The Aggies will hope to build on that momentum at home against Missouri this Sunday. Texas A&M Soccer looking for bounce back in annual Turn It Gold match. Texas A&M came up short against Arkansas at home in a 1-0 loss after holding the edge in shots on goal. Next up for the Aggies is another home contest tonight at Ellis Field, the annual Turn It Gold charity match.

Texas A&M came up short against Arkansas at home in a 1-0 loss after holding the edge in shots on goal. Next up for the Aggies is another home contest tonight at Ellis Field, the annual Turn It Gold charity match. Equestrian season begins. Texas A&M will hope to get the equestrian season underway with a win against Baylor this afternoon. The Aggies are the No. 4 team in the country while Baylor comes in at No. 7.

Texas A&M will hope to get the equestrian season underway with a win against Baylor this afternoon. The Aggies are the No. 4 team in the country while Baylor comes in at No. 7. Aggie Swimming & Diving begins season against UIW. The equestrian team isn’t the only squad getting their season underway today. The Texas A&M Women’s Swimming and Diving team hosts Incarnate Word in College Station as well.

BTHOarkansas