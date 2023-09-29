The Link Farm: 9.29.23

Welcome to The Link Farm. This is your update on all things Texas A&M (that we didn’t already talk about in another article). And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.
- Aggie Volleyball notches huge road win. Texas A&M went into hostile territory in Gainesville and came away with a 3-2 win over the No. 4 Gators. The Aggies will hope to build on that momentum at home against Missouri this Sunday.
- Texas A&M Soccer looking for bounce back in annual Turn It Gold match. Texas A&M came up short against Arkansas at home in a 1-0 loss after holding the edge in shots on goal. Next up for the Aggies is another home contest tonight at Ellis Field, the annual Turn It Gold charity match.
- Equestrian season begins. Texas A&M will hope to get the equestrian season underway with a win against Baylor this afternoon. The Aggies are the No. 4 team in the country while Baylor comes in at No. 7.
- Aggie Swimming & Diving begins season against UIW. The equestrian team isn’t the only squad getting their season underway today. The Texas A&M Women’s Swimming and Diving team hosts Incarnate Word in College Station as well.
Loading comments...