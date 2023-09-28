5-star athlete Terry Bussey commits to Texas A&M!

After taking a smaller class in the 2023 class, I think it’s safe to say Texas A&M recruiting is back to it’s old ways for 2024. We got even more confirmation of that today, as they made a massive addition to the class in the form of 5-star Timpson athlete Terry Bussey.

BREAKING: Five-Star ATH Terry Bussey tells me he has Committed to Texas A&M!



The Top 20 Recruit in the ‘24 Class chose the Aggies over LSU, Oklahoma, & Texas



“Aggieland let’s do it! Psalm 37:5”https://t.co/N6xwcNIguP pic.twitter.com/PZEdUORMNS — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 28, 2023

Bussey is rated as the No. 19 player in the country, the No. 2 athlete and the No. 5 player in the state of Texas, according to the 247 Sports composite rankings. He chose A&M over Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas, among many other offers. This really goes for any five-star player, but the significant of this commitment is hard to overstate for this recruiting class. If you don’t believe me, check out his high school state line:

Five-Star ATH Terry Bussey might have the best single-season stat line ever?!



The Nation’s No. 1 ATH was named Mr. Texas Football as a Junior



Bussey recently narrowed his list to five schools: Texas, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Alabama https://t.co/gPqWM4BiMr pic.twitter.com/koKPAKmw2T — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 9, 2023

While Bussey plays both offense and defense for his high school team, Texas A&M has reportedly recruited him as a cornerback. His commitment further cements the Aggies’ 2024 recruiting class and raises them up to No. 3 nationally, and No. 2 behind in the SEC behind Georgia . Bussey will also supplement a position of critical need, as the Aggies stand to lose several of their top cornerbacks following the 2023 season (Tony Grimes, Josh DeBerry and potentially Tyreek Chappell).

The Aggies now have 22 commits in this year’s recruiting class (a far cry from 2023 when we FINISHED with 19 commits). Recruiting is fun again!

Terry Bussey Highlights