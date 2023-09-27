QB Conner Weigman’s injury is season-ending

An early report this week indicated that QB Conner Weigman could be out 2-4 weeks with a high ankle sprain, then Jimbo Fisher said Weigman was “day-to-day” and that it was not a high ankle sprain. But an article today from Brent Zwerneman of The Houston Chronicle paints a much more grim picture, with Weigman’s injury potentially ending his season.

UPDATE: Jimbo Fisher confirmed on today’s SEC Teleconference call that Weigman is indeed out for the season.

Texas A&M sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman’s lower leg injury is more extensive than previously thought (should be free link): https://t.co/Q3vGn2GNyB — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) September 27, 2023

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher confirms on his SEC Teleconference call that QB Conner Weigman is out for the season. He said a CAT scan revealed that his left ankle/foot injury is more severe than previously thought. — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) September 27, 2023

Zwerneman’s article cites multiple program insiders indicating that Weigman’s injury is worse than previously thought “after further tests revealed a more extensive injury than a bad sprain.” It is the third year in a row that the Aggies have seen their starting quarterback go down for the year early in the season, losing Haynes King to a broken ankle in the 2nd game of 2021 and Max Johnson to a broken thumb in the 5th game (his third start) in 2022.

Luckily for the Aggies, Max Johnson is healthy this year, and will serve as A&M’s starter going forward. Johnson was 2-0 in the two full games he played a year ago (beating Miami and Arkansas), and filled in more than admirably for Weigman this past weekend, completing 7 of 11 passes for 123 yards and 2 touchdowns, putting away a game that was very much in doubt at the half. He was acknowledged as one of the better (if not the best) backup QB in the SEC, and the Aggies look to benefit from that depth as they turn to Johnson to helm the Aggie offense this Saturday against Arkansas. That game begins at 11 a.m. and will air on SEC Network.