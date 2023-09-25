LB Taurean York named SEC Freshman of the Week

Texas A&M freshman LB Taurean York turned heads when he won the starting job for the Aggies coming out of fall camp, and his play on the field has continued to do so. The former three-star recruit was named the SEC’s Freshman of the Week for Week 4.

WK4 | SEC Football Player of the Week



FRESHMAN: Taurean York@AggieFootball x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/ergJ8twKzf — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 25, 2023

On Saturday against Auburn, York led the way with 11 total tackles with five of those being solo. He added two tackles for losses of four yards that included a half of a sack for a loss of two yards.

Taurean continues to be one of the easiest players to root for in college football.