LB Taurean York named SEC Freshman of the Week

York continues to do nothing but overachieve

By Robert Behrens
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 23 Auburn at Texas A&amp;M Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Texas A&M freshman LB Taurean York turned heads when he won the starting job for the Aggies coming out of fall camp, and his play on the field has continued to do so. The former three-star recruit was named the SEC’s Freshman of the Week for Week 4.

On Saturday against Auburn, York led the way with 11 total tackles with five of those being solo. He added two tackles for losses of four yards that included a half of a sack for a loss of two yards.

Taurean continues to be one of the easiest players to root for in college football.

