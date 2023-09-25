For the first time in three years, Texas A&M vs. Alabama will not be a night time kickoff. The SEC announced the times and TV networks for the Week 6 slate of games on Monday, and the Aggies and Crimson Tide have drawn the 2:30 p.m. CBS slot.

While you should never outright complain about being in the prime slot for your conference on network television, most Aggies were certainly hoping for a night game to maximize the raucousness of Kyle Field. But if the Aggies can win this Saturday to move to 4-1, that should be a big game environment regardless of the kickoff time.

This announcement means that halfway through the season, A&M will have played only one night game (the season opener vs New Mexico). Every other game has been an 11 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. kickoff.