For the first time in three years, Texas A&M vs. Alabama will not be a night time kickoff. The SEC announced the times and TV networks for the Week 6 slate of games on Monday, and the Aggies and Crimson Tide have drawn the 2:30 p.m. CBS slot.
#SECFB on TV: Oct. 7— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 25, 2023
️ https://t.co/9x72PYan3p pic.twitter.com/zQC9Ybfdy1
While you should never outright complain about being in the prime slot for your conference on network television, most Aggies were certainly hoping for a night game to maximize the raucousness of Kyle Field. But if the Aggies can win this Saturday to move to 4-1, that should be a big game environment regardless of the kickoff time.
This announcement means that halfway through the season, A&M will have played only one night game (the season opener vs New Mexico). Every other game has been an 11 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. kickoff.
