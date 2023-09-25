First Glance: Arkansas Razorbacks

What You Need to Know:
- Texas A&M is 3-1 (1-0), nothing their first Power 5 victory of the season after a 27-10 win over Auburn..
- Arkansas is 2-2 (0-1), currently on a two-game losing streak to BYU and LSU. Their two wins came over Wester Carolina and Kent State.
- Through four games, the Aggies are No. 5 in total offense and No. 2 in total defense in the SEC, while the Razorbacks are No. 12 in offense and No. 8 in defense.
Betting Lines:
- The Aggies opened as a 6.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 55.5.
Historical Notes:
- Arkansas leads the all-time series 42-34, but the Aggies are 10-1 vs the Hogs since joining the SEC (with the lone loss coming in 2021).
- This is the first time since 2018 that both teams enter this game unranked.
- Famous Arkansas alumni include Jerry Jones, a bunch of Waltons, Pat Summerall, John Daly, Jimmy Johnson, Barry Switzer and Darren McFadden.
What To Watch For:
- Decent Durkin Defense?: Texas A&M looked vastly different on defense this past Saturday than they did in giving up 48 points to Miami, both in scheme and effectiveness. But how much of that was due to a seemingly anemic Auburn offense? They’ll get put to the test on Saturday against Arkansas QB K.J. Jefferson, who threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns against LSU this past weekend.
- Secondary market tickets: Both fanbases seem more than ready for this series to return to their respective campuses, and attendance has reflected that (mercifully 2024 is the last game scheduled to be in Arlington). Tickets, parking, virtually everything is overpriced compared to an actual home game, so do yourself a favor and if you plan to go, wait until the last minute to buy tickets. You’re likely to be able to score a good deal.
- Mascot multiplication: Arkansas officially has a mascot addiction and should seek help. In addition to their traditional costumed mascot, Big Red, they’ve added a female counterpart in Sue E, and now two kid-sized mascots in Pork Chop and Ribby. Oh and don’t forget the inflatable mascot Boss Hog. Oh and their traditional live mascot, Tusk.
Tusk is the live mascot. We have Big Red, Sue E, Pork Chop, Ribby, and Boss Hog in the costumes. pic.twitter.com/EEbKn7nySE— Will Whitson (@will_whitson2) September 12, 2023
We have a serious case of Razorback overpopulation. There’s only one solution...
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/x0xzdbLieL— Edgerrin Cooper (@edgerrincooper1) September 24, 2023
Media Blitz:
- Venue: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)
- Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30
- TV: SEC Network
- Arkansas’ SB Nation team site, Arkansas Fight, is no more, but we will partner with All Hogs on some Arkansas content later this week. Check them out.
Weather:
- The retractable dome renders this irrelevant for the game’s purposes, but if you’re planning on going to a tailgate, it should be decent weather for it. A high of 95, but likely in the high 70s/80s for morning tailgating.
