Current Texas A&M WRs had a productive Saturday, with Ainias Smith, Jahdae Walker and Moose Muhammad III combining for 16 catches, 270 yards and a touchdown. But not to be outdone, the Aggie receivers now in the NFL put on a show of their own on Sunday.

Myles Garrett (CLE)

Garrett continues to assert himself as one of the most dominant defensive players in the NFL, tallying 3.5 sacks, 5 QB hits, another tackle for loss and a forced fumble against the Tennessee Titans (blatant Aggie-on-Aggie crime against Ryan Tannehill). You can watch a compilation of Garrett’s plays here, but perhaps the play that best illustrates his impact is this one below. The Titans are so focused on stopped Garrett, they cause a delay of game penalty as the two blockers follow him from one side of the line to the other (and props to Myles for picking up on it and hilariously just jogging back and forth).

I’m not sure I’ve EVER seen this before!



Myles Garrett forces the Titans into a delay of game penalty, because they’re sending 2 offensive players wherever he aligns… WOW!



Garett has 3.5 sacks on the day. #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/2WrjTGqTod — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 24, 2023

Devon Achane (MIA)

It’s safe to say that Achane has arrived on the scene in the NFL. On a day when everything went right for the Miami Dolphins, Achane went THE MOST RIGHT, tallying 203 rushing yards and two TDSs on 18 carries and adding four catches for 30 yards and TWO MORE touchdowns.

Christian Kirk (JAX)

It was a rough day for the Jacksonville Jaguars in a loss to the Houston Texans, but it was still a good day for Aggie WR Christian Kirk, who caught four passes for 54 yards, including this 26-yard TD catch from Trevor Lawrence.

Oh and we also have Mike Evans playing on Monday Night Football tonight.

Gig ‘em Ags!