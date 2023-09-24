Former Texas A&M running back Devon Achane came into a Miami Dolphins backfield that seemed to have a role for him right away, so it was only a matter of time until he carved out that role. It seems like that began today, as Achane scored his first touchdown of his NFL career on an eight-yard run that included multiple broken tackles.

But Achane wasn’t done there, as he would rush for another 18 yards on the ensuing drive and cap it off with a four-yard touchdown CATCH on a shovel pass from Tua Tagovailoa.

After missing Miami’s first game and getting only one carry for five yards in their second, Achane has seven carries for 59 yards and a touchdown along with the four-yard TD catch midway through the second quarter today. Is the Achane era about to get under way?

Gig ‘em, Devon!