Former Texas A&M running back Devon Achane came into a Miami Dolphins backfield that seemed to have a role for him right away, so it was only a matter of time until he carved out that role. It seems like that began today, as Achane scored his first touchdown of his NFL career on an eight-yard run that included multiple broken tackles.
Devon Achane barrels in for his first career TD!— NFL (@NFL) September 24, 2023
But Achane wasn’t done there, as he would rush for another 18 yards on the ensuing drive and cap it off with a four-yard touchdown CATCH on a shovel pass from Tua Tagovailoa.
TUA NO-LOOK SHOVEL PASS TD— NFL (@NFL) September 24, 2023
After missing Miami’s first game and getting only one carry for five yards in their second, Achane has seven carries for 59 yards and a touchdown along with the four-yard TD catch midway through the second quarter today. Is the Achane era about to get under way?
