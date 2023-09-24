 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devon Achane scores first TWO TDs of NFL career!

Gig ‘em, Devon!

By Robert Behrens
/ new
Miami Dolphins v Houston Texans Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Former Texas A&M running back Devon Achane came into a Miami Dolphins backfield that seemed to have a role for him right away, so it was only a matter of time until he carved out that role. It seems like that began today, as Achane scored his first touchdown of his NFL career on an eight-yard run that included multiple broken tackles.

But Achane wasn’t done there, as he would rush for another 18 yards on the ensuing drive and cap it off with a four-yard touchdown CATCH on a shovel pass from Tua Tagovailoa.

After missing Miami’s first game and getting only one carry for five yards in their second, Achane has seven carries for 59 yards and a touchdown along with the four-yard TD catch midway through the second quarter today. Is the Achane era about to get under way?

Gig ‘em, Devon!

More From Good Bull Hunting

cuppycup, thacktor, and Chuck in a spooky podcast

Loading comments...