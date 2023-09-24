Texas A&M opens as a favorite over Arkansas

Texas A&M got their first win streak of the season with a 27-10 win over Aubrn on Saturday at Kyle Field. More importantly if you’re a better, the Aggies covered the point spread with room to spare.

Now the Aggies turn their attention to the Arkansas Razorbacks, as A&M looks to get to 2-0 in SEC play for the first time in the Jimbo Fisher era. If the odds are any indication, A&M has a good shot, as the Ags open as a 6.5-point favorite*, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Arkansas looks to be far from the stiffest test the Aggies will face the rest of the way, so a win this week feels necessary if they still hope to reach their preseason goals.

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See http://draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.