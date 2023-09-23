Filed under: Texas Aggie Football Videos rcb05 HIGHLIGHTS: Texas A&M 27, Auburn 10 Aggies ride dominant second half to first SEC win of 2023 By Robert Behrens@rcb05 Sep 23, 2023, 3:31pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: HIGHLIGHTS: Texas A&M 27, Auburn 10 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Texas A&M did not play a perfect game to begin SEC play against Auburn, but an energized offense and a dominant defensive performance in the second half ultimately allowed the Aggies to pull away and cruise to a comfortable 27-10 win at Kyle Field. More From Good Bull Hunting Postgame Presser: Auburn Salient Stats: Texas A&M vs. Auburn POST GAME THOUGHTS: A&M BEATS AUBURN 27-10 GAMEDAY THREAD: Texas A&M vs. Auburn The Link Farm: 9.22.23 Fun With Numbers: Auburn cuppycup, thacktor, and Chuck in a spooky podcast Loading comments...
