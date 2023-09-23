 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GAMEDAY THREAD: Texas A&M vs. Auburn

Let’s start SEC play off right

By Robert Behrens
/ new
Texas A&amp;M University vs Texas State University Set Number: X162845 TK1

Use the comments section below for your stream of consciousness thoughts as the Aggies look to BTHO auburn!

More From Good Bull Hunting

cuppycup, thacktor, and Chuck in a spooky podcast

Loading comments...