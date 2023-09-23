Filed under: Texas Aggie Football rcb05 GAMEDAY THREAD: Texas A&M vs. Auburn Let’s start SEC play off right By Robert Behrens@rcb05 Sep 23, 2023, 7:50am CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GAMEDAY THREAD: Texas A&M vs. Auburn Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Set Number: X162845 TK1 Use the comments section below for your stream of consciousness thoughts as the Aggies look to BTHO auburn! More From Good Bull Hunting Postgame Presser: Auburn HIGHLIGHTS: Texas A&M 27, Auburn 10 Salient Stats: Texas A&M vs. Auburn POST GAME THOUGHTS: A&M BEATS AUBURN 27-10 The Link Farm: 9.22.23 Fun With Numbers: Auburn cuppycup, thacktor, and Chuck in a spooky podcast Loading comments...
Loading comments...