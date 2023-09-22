The Link Farm: 9.22.23

Welcome to The Link Farm.This is your update on all things Texas A&M (that we didn’t already talk about in another article). And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.
- Texas A&M Soccer Wins Thriller Against Mississippi State. A defensive deadlock in SEC play was broken when Texas A&M’s Sammy Smith put a penalty kick home in the 83rd minute. The Aggies will look to continue their winning ways Sunday against Arkansas.
- Volleyball Sweeps MSU. Soccer wasn’t the only Aggie squad that found success against Mississippi State. Texas A&M Volleyball took three straight sets to sweep the Bulldogs and open SEC play with a win.
- SEC Nation Headed To Aggieland. Texas A&M will host the weekly SEC pregame show on Saturday before the Aggies take on Auburn. Marty Smith will serve as a guest host in College Station.
- Annual Equestrian Scrimmage Won By White. In Texas A&M’s equestrian scrimmage, it was the White team who defeated the Maroon team 12-9. The equestrian season begins in earnest next week against #7 Baylor.
