The Link Farm: 9.22.23

Welcome to The Link Farm.This is your update on all things Texas A&M (that we didn’t already talk about in another article). And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

Texas A&M Soccer Wins Thriller Against Mississippi State. A defensive deadlock in SEC play was broken when Texas A&M’s Sammy Smith put a penalty kick home in the 83rd minute. The Aggies will look to continue their winning ways Sunday against Arkansas.

Soccer wasn't the only Aggie squad that found success against Mississippi State. Texas A&M Volleyball took three straight sets to sweep the Bulldogs and open SEC play with a win.

SEC Nation Headed To Aggieland. Texas A&M will host the weekly SEC pregame show on Saturday before the Aggies take on Auburn. Marty Smith will serve as a guest host in College Station.

Annual Equestrian Scrimmage Won By White. In Texas A&M's equestrian scrimmage, it was the White team who defeated the Maroon team 12-9. The equestrian season begins in earnest next week against #7 Baylor.

