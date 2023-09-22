 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

HOW TO WATCH: Texas A&M vs. Auburn game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Aggies and Tigers begin SEC play on Saturday

By Robert Behrens
Texas A&amp;M University vs University of Alabama Set Number: X156941 TK2 R1 F1674

The Paul Finebaum Show

  • When: 2-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22
  • Where: Aggie Park (College Station, TX)
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Streaming: Available via ESPN and on the ESPN app (cable or streaming login credentials required)

Marty & McGee

  • When: 8-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23
  • Where: Aggie Park (College Station, TX)
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Streaming: Available via ESPN and on the ESPN app (cable or streaming login credentials required)

SEC Nation

  • When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23
  • Where: Aggie Park (College Station, TX)
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Streaming: Available via ESPN and on the ESPN app (cable or streaming login credentials required)

Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) vs. Auburn Tigers (3-0)

  • When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23
  • Where: Kyle Field (College Station, TX)
  • Line*: Texas A&M by 8.5; Over/under 51.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
  • TV: ESPN (Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III, Kris Budden)
  • Streaming: Available via ESPN and on the ESPN app (cable or streaming login credentials required)
  • Radio: Texas A&M Sports Network; SiriusXM 191
  • Live Audio: The Varsity Network
  • Live Stats: Click Here

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

