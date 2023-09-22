HOW TO WATCH: Texas A&M vs. Auburn game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Paul Finebaum Show
- When: 2-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22
- Where: Aggie Park (College Station, TX)
- TV: SEC Network
- Streaming: Available via ESPN and on the ESPN app (cable or streaming login credentials required)
Marty & McGee
- When: 8-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23
- Where: Aggie Park (College Station, TX)
- TV: SEC Network
- Streaming: Available via ESPN and on the ESPN app (cable or streaming login credentials required)
SEC Nation
- When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23
- Where: Aggie Park (College Station, TX)
- TV: SEC Network
- Streaming: Available via ESPN and on the ESPN app (cable or streaming login credentials required)
Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) vs. Auburn Tigers (3-0)
- When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23
- Where: Kyle Field (College Station, TX)
- Line*: Texas A&M by 8.5; Over/under 51.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
- TV: ESPN (Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III, Kris Budden)
- Streaming: Available via ESPN and on the ESPN app (cable or streaming login credentials required)
- Radio: Texas A&M Sports Network; SiriusXM 191
- Live Audio: The Varsity Network
- Live Stats: Click Here
*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
