Texas A&M took care of business against Louisiana-Monroe, setting up a pivotal SEC opener against Auburn this Saturday. But whoo boy, the A&M game is far from the only one you should have on your radar. Week 4 in college football is absolutely jam-packed with must-see matchups. Chase and Will break it down.

You can follow The Ineligibles on twitter at @IneligiblesPod, and can find their previous episodes on Youtube as well as Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.