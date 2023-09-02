Watch Noah Thomas’ THREE TD catches in the first half vs New Mexico

It’s safe to say Texas A&M had an offensive explosion in the first half against New Mexico, never punting and scoring five touchdowns, three of which were catches by sophomore WR Noah Thomas.
So smooth. 1️⃣5️⃣ → 3️⃣.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 2, 2023
ESPN pic.twitter.com/beKQGNXmXI
Hit 'em with The Griddy. @Thomas3Noah— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 3, 2023
ESPN pic.twitter.com/UUEY7qdUhB
Livin' in the endzone.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 3, 2023
Four TD passes for Conner. Noah with three TD grabs. All in the first half.
ESPN pic.twitter.com/qTeBCAS3te
Amazingly, those three touchdowns (for 58 yards) were the 6’6” Thomas’ only receptions of the half, though he did have a long reception negated by a penalty. Fellow sophomore WR Evan Stewart also had a big first half, catching six passes for 103 yards and a TD himself.
Safe to say, that first half was fun.
Loading comments...