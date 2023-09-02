Watch Noah Thomas’ THREE TD catches in the first half vs New Mexico

It’s safe to say Texas A&M had an offensive explosion in the first half against New Mexico, never punting and scoring five touchdowns, three of which were catches by sophomore WR Noah Thomas.

Livin' in the endzone.



Four TD passes for Conner. Noah with three TD grabs. All in the first half.



September 3, 2023

Amazingly, those three touchdowns (for 58 yards) were the 6’6” Thomas’ only receptions of the half, though he did have a long reception negated by a penalty. Fellow sophomore WR Evan Stewart also had a big first half, catching six passes for 103 yards and a TD himself.

Safe to say, that first half was fun.