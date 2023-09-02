 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Watch Noah Thomas’ THREE TD catches in the first half vs New Mexico

TDs are fun!

By Robert Behrens
/ new
NCAA Football: New Mexico at Texas A&amp;M Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

It’s safe to say Texas A&M had an offensive explosion in the first half against New Mexico, never punting and scoring five touchdowns, three of which were catches by sophomore WR Noah Thomas.

Amazingly, those three touchdowns (for 58 yards) were the 6’6” Thomas’ only receptions of the half, though he did have a long reception negated by a penalty. Fellow sophomore WR Evan Stewart also had a big first half, catching six passes for 103 yards and a TD himself.

Safe to say, that first half was fun.

More From Good Bull Hunting

cuppycup, thacktor, and Chuck in a spooky podcast

Loading comments...