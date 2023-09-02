Texas A&M unveils new football team entrance

There’s been a lot of wringing of hands about what Texas A&M’s entrance song would be when the decision was made last season to stop using Kanye West’s Power (which had been used since 2012). It’s led to no shortage of suggestions from Aggies (some less serious than others) about what the new song should be.

But rather than simply finding a new song to play, the athletic department took the opportunity to re-evaluate every aspect of the team entrance. Some aspects were retained, others were enhanced, and others were changed completely, but at long last, Aggies finally got a glimpse of the new entrance as the team took the field to face New Mexico to begin the 2023 season.

A&M’s new team entrance is finally revealed. pic.twitter.com/Jrk66VKXQw — Robert Behrens (@rcb05) September 2, 2023

Now that worrying about this is behind us, LET’S WIN SOME FOOTBALL GAMES!