SEC Nation heads to College Station this Saturday

Saturday is shaping up to be a big one in College Station. Texas A&M is set to host the Auburn Tigers, which will be the first Power 5 team as well as the first SEC team to visit Kyle Field this season. In addition, we learned on Sunday that the SEC Network’s Saturday morning pregame show, SEC Nation, will also broadcast live from Texas A&M’s Aggie Park.

Additionally, “Marty & McGee” will be live on Saturday morning from 8-9 a.m., as Marty Smith and Ryan McGee meet at the intersection of southern lifestyle and college football to bring viewers the latest headlines across the SEC landscape. Aggie Park will also be home to The Paul Finebaum Show live from 2-6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22.

I said as soon as the plans for Aggie Park were revealed several years ago that this tree-lined promenade (pictured below) seemed tailor made for pre-game shows like SEC Nation and College Gameday. It instantly creates one of the more picturesque backdrops in college football. However this is also a prime tailgating spot. It will be interesting to see if they set up here or closer to the pond area to the south. Either way, it should make for a great setting for a massive game for the Aggies.

The Aggies are currently listed as a 7-point favorite in the game, which begins at 11 a.m. on ESPN this Saturday.