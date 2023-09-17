Texas A&M opens as the favorite over Auburn

Texas A&M got back in the win column with a 47-3 takedown of the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Saturday at Kyle Field. It was a necessary performance to erase the bitter taste of the Miami loss, but the Aggies don’t get to rest on their laurels. SEC play begins in Week 4, as A&M will welcome the Auburn Tigers to Kyle Field at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23. The game will air on ESPN.

Auburn is 3-0 with wins over UMass, Cal and Samford (hardly a murderers row). But despite the better record, the Aggies are the favorite entering this game, with an opening line* of -7 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The quality of this Auburn team under first year head coach Hugh Freeze is still very much in doubt. A win doesn’t definitively prove much about the Aggies, but starting SEC play 1-0 is the goal. If the Aggies can win this one, you start seeing a glimmer of hope creep back into the A&M fanbase.

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See http://draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.