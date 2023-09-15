The Link Farm: 9.15.23

The Link Farm is BACK for Fall 2023! This is your update on all things Texas A&M (that we didn’t already talk about in another article). And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.
- Aggie Soccer Gears Up For Conference Play. Texas A&M welcomes their first SEC opponent of 2023 to Ellis Field as the Kentucky Wildcats come to College Station. The Aggies come into conference play after two straight wins against Grambling and Rice.
- Aggie Volleyball Suffers Two Straight Defeats. After getting off to a 7-0 start in 2023, Aggie Volleyball suffered two straight defeats, first against TCU on Saturday to close out the Texas A&M Invitational, then to #22 Houston on Wednesday night. Texas A&M rebounded with a 3-0 victory over Liberty today.
#NCAAXC x @aggietfxc pic.twitter.com/PyWFQvMNjc— NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) September 15, 2023
- Texas A&M Cross Country Sweeps Invitational. The Aggies protected their home turf in cross country by winning both team and individual titles at the Texas A&M Invitational. Next up for Texas A&M Cross Country is a trip to Boston on September 29th.
- Texas A&M Equestrian Hosts Maroon & White Scrimmage. Texas A&M Equestrian will participate in an intrasquad scrimmage ahead of their first competition. Their first foe will be Baylor on September 29th.
