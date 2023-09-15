HOW TO WATCH: Texas A&M vs. Louisiana-Monroe game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Texas A&M Aggies (1-1) vs. Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks (2-0)
- When: 3:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16
- Where: Kyle Field (College Station, TX)
- Line*: Texas A&M by 36; Over/under 53.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
- TV: SEC Network (Dave Neal, Derek Mason, Taylor Davis)
- Streaming: Available via ESPN and on the ESPN app (cable or streaming login credentials required)
- Radio: Texas A&M Sports Network; SiriusXM 192
- Live Audio: The Varsity Network
- Live Stats: Click Here
*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Loading comments...