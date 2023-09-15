 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

HOW TO WATCH: Texas A&M vs. Louisiana-Monroe game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Let’s feel good about football again

By Robert Behrens
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 07 ULM at Georgia State Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Texas A&M Aggies (1-1) vs. Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks (2-0)

  • When: 3:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16
  • Where: Kyle Field (College Station, TX)
  • Line*: Texas A&M by 36; Over/under 53.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
  • TV: SEC Network (Dave Neal, Derek Mason, Taylor Davis)
  • Streaming: Available via ESPN and on the ESPN app (cable or streaming login credentials required)
  • Radio: Texas A&M Sports Network; SiriusXM 192
  • Live Audio: The Varsity Network
  • Live Stats: Click Here

