Kickoff time, TV network announced for Auburn at Texas A&M

After this past weekend, Texas A&M fans want nothing more than to look forward rather than back. And in the spirit of that, we have the first weekly SEC TV lineup announcement of the 2023 season (the first three weeks were announced months in advance). The Aggies will host the Auburn Tigers, and the game will kick off at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

The bad news? A&M has only defeated Auburn once at Kyle Field. The good news? That one win came the last time they played there. With the Tigers starting their season with games against UMass, Cal and Samford, A&M is their first real test of the year, so expect to get their full focus.